80s Sci-Fi Visualizer - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a retro sci‑fi music visualizer inspired by 80s analog aesthetics. A moody starfield, horizon glow, and tasteful VHS distortion frame your cover art while audio‑reactive visuals pulse to the beat. Customize spectrum styles, colors, and text to match your sound and brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for single releases, YouTube uploads, or social promos. Simple controls let you tune responsiveness and mood, creating an immersive, nostalgic experience that spotlights your music.