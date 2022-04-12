Action Logo Intro

Deliver a hard-hitting brand moment with a cinematic, grunge-styled logo animation. This action-fueled template assembles a handgun, fires a bullet with smoky trails, and lands on your logo over a distressed concrete surface. It’s perfect for intros or outros that need energetic punch and bold attitude. Customize text, colors, fonts, and audio to match your brand. Use it for channels, trailers, promos, or any project that calls for fast-paced motion, metallic textures, and dramatic reveals. Quick to edit, powerful on-screen, and optimized for multiple aspect ratios.