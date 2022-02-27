Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Autumn Leaves Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Autumn Leaves Logo Reveal

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Nature
Autumn
Intro
Photorealistic
3.8Kexports
rating
Bring the warmth of fall to your brand with a cozy nature-inspired logo reveal. Photorealistic 3D oak leaves drift across a textured forest floor, gently unveiling your mark with elegant, cinematic light. The calm pacing and earth-tone palette make it ideal for intros and outros across social and web. Adjust the background styling and colors to match your identity and let the organic motion carry your brand with seasonal charm. Perfect for campaigns, channels, or announcements that call for a refined, natural touch.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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