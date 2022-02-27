Autumn Leaves Logo Reveal

Bring the warmth of fall to your brand with a cozy nature-inspired logo reveal. Photorealistic 3D oak leaves drift across a textured forest floor, gently unveiling your mark with elegant, cinematic light. The calm pacing and earth-tone palette make it ideal for intros and outros across social and web. Adjust the background styling and colors to match your identity and let the organic motion carry your brand with seasonal charm. Perfect for campaigns, channels, or announcements that call for a refined, natural touch.