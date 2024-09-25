en
Beyond the Cover - Post

Templates
/
Product Promo
30-60s
Post
Book & Magazine
History
Book
Wood
Paper
Dark
Cinematic
More details
Beyond the Cover - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:30
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
27exports
30 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
4videos
3images
10texts
2fonts
2audios
Dive into the essence of your book with our enthralling video promo. As the narrative of your thriller novel unfolds, entice your audience with a cinematic journey. This Beyond the Cover template lets you add your unique touch with custom images, text, and more, creating that much needed buzz for your latest masterpiece. Engage your readers with a visual appetizer they cannot resist.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
