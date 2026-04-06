Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Digital Mind - Original - Poster image

Binary Breath

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Audio reactive
Binary code
13exports
rating
Bring your sound to life with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer. This dark, digital design blends binary‑code textures, a central spectrum, and tasteful glitch motion for a futuristic vibe. Customize spectrum style, colors, and text, and choose between built‑in face animation or your own cover art. Fine‑tune frequency ranges, bands, and reactive effects for punchy beat hits or subtle ambience. Ideal for single releases, mixes, background loops, and channel branding across platforms. Just upload your track and cover, set your colors, and render a high‑impact visual that moves with your music.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us