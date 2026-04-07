Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Binary Breath - Post - Original - Poster image

Binary Breath - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
9exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a dark, digital visualizer built for vertical posts. A central audio spectrum reacts to your track while glitch accents and binary textures create a futuristic vibe. Swap in your cover art or use the built‑in face motif, tweak spectrum style, colors, and text, and let the animation pulse to the beat. Ideal for artists, labels, and producers who need a striking music post fast. Fully audio‑reactive, easy to customize, and designed to keep attention on your sound and title.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us