Binary Breath - Vertical

Turn your track into a striking vertical visual with a code-driven portrait, central title bar, and an audio-reactive spectrum. This techy, glitch-infused design is perfect for Reels, Stories, and artist promos. Customize colors, swap the cover artwork, and choose between bars, line, or dots for the spectrum. The animation reacts to your audio for captivating motion that matches any genre, from ambient to hard-hitting beats. Deliver a sleek, futuristic vibe that highlights your brand and keeps viewers watching.