Block World - Square

Smash into a block‑world to reveal your brand in bold 3D. This voxel logo animation features a sword strike that breaks a stone plaque into flying cube debris, carving your logo with depth and detail. Add a clear subscribe call‑to‑action to boost engagement, making it perfect for gaming intros and outros. Easily customize your logo, fonts, colors, background and depth settings to match your channel identity. With playful motion, rich earth tones and physics‑driven shatter effects, this template delivers a distinctive, gaming‑ready brand moment in seconds.