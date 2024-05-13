Bloody Footprints Title Intro - Square

14 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Evoke a sense of mystery and anticipation with our Bloody Footprints Title Intro template, where a dimly lit wall reveals secrets in the suspenseful shadows. As the bloodstains and footprints come into view, your logo stands resilient, introducing or wrapping up your content with a powerful statement. Customize with your logo and brand colors to transform this template into a storytelling masterpiece that mystifies and engages.
Available formats
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX