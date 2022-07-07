Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bloody Splatter Title Reveal - Original - Poster image

Bloody Splatter Title Reveal

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Intro
Grunge
Horror
Blood
Halloween
1.5Kexports
rating
Create a chilling title reveal steeped in grunge and horror. Blood-like splashes, drips, and smears form your headline over a gritty brick wall, with dramatic zoom bursts and moody fades amplifying tension. Ideal for Halloween, trailers, haunted events, or thriller content. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand or switch the blood hue to paint or ink for different moods. Works great across widescreen, square, and vertical formats. Add a short final line for a URL or tagline and you’re ready to scare. Fast to edit and unforgettable on screen.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us