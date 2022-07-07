Bloody Splatter Title Reveal

Create a chilling title reveal steeped in grunge and horror. Blood-like splashes, drips, and smears form your headline over a gritty brick wall, with dramatic zoom bursts and moody fades amplifying tension. Ideal for Halloween, trailers, haunted events, or thriller content. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand or switch the blood hue to paint or ink for different moods. Works great across widescreen, square, and vertical formats. Add a short final line for a URL or tagline and you’re ready to scare. Fast to edit and unforgettable on screen.