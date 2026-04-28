Bloxverse - Post

Make an entrance with a gaming-inspired 3D logo animation. A spherical logo bounces through a lineup of characters, cracks under pressure, and culminates in a cinematic explosion. Bold extruded title typography, energetic motion, particles, fire and smoke create a dramatic brand moment ideal for intros or outros. Easily swap your logo and text, tweak colors and glow, and pair with your own track. Optimized for social posts, this high-impact ident is perfect for channels, creators, and teams seeking an explosive reveal.