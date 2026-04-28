Bloxverse - Square

Launch your brand with a powerful 3D gaming logo animation. This square intro showcases a central bomb sphere carrying your mark, bold extruded title text, and a crowd of stylized game characters racing through the scene. Build anticipation with cracks, glow, and particles before a dramatic blast delivers a memorable finish. Perfect for channel intros, outros, stingers, and gaming content. Easily customize logo, texts, and colors to match your identity and export a high-impact opener that grabs attention instantly.