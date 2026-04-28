Bloxverse - Square
00:13 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
9exports
Launch your brand with a powerful 3D gaming logo animation. This square intro showcases a central bomb sphere carrying your mark, bold extruded title text, and a crowd of stylized game characters racing through the scene. Build anticipation with cracks, glow, and particles before a dramatic blast delivers a memorable finish. Perfect for channel intros, outros, stingers, and gaming content. Easily customize logo, texts, and colors to match your identity and export a high-impact opener that grabs attention instantly.
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