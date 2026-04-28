Bloxverse - Vertical

Supercharge your brand with a vertical 3D logo animation built for gaming intros, outros, and reels. A squad of stylized characters parts to reveal a central bomb sphere, bold extruded typography, and a dramatic fireburst finale. Easily customize your logo, titles, colors, glow, and particle accents to match your identity. The energetic, cinematic motion is perfect for creators, streamers, and esports teams looking to make a powerful first impression or end screen. Deliver impact in seconds with an explosive, high-contrast design that grabs attention across stories and short-form platforms.