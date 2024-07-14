en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Breaking Titles - Post

Templates
/
Branding
Post
6-15s
Glass
Explosion
Grungy
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Breaking Titles - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:14
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
19exports
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
6texts
1font
2audios
Dive into a realm of visual storytelling with our Breaking Titles template. Explore powerful animated text shattering across the screen, paired with bold camera action, perfect for impressing your audience. Tailor every detail, including text, fonts, and colors, to suit your unique brand identity. These high-definition, videos are primed for platforms like Vimeo and YouTube and sweep viewers into your narrative with style.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Edit
Red Text
Red Text
Edit
Blue Text
Blue Text
Edit
Green Text
Green Text
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us