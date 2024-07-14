Breaking Titles - Square

15 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
6texts
1font
2audios
Dive into a realm of visual storytelling with our Breaking Titles template. Explore powerful animated text shattering across the screen, paired with bold camera action, perfect for impressing your audience. Tailor every detail, including text, fonts, and colors, to suit your unique brand identity. These high-definition, videos are primed for platforms like Vimeo and YouTube and sweep viewers into your narrative with style.
Available formats
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX