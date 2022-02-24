Broken Glass Logo Intro

Make an unforgettable entrance with a cinematic logo animation that smashes the screen into shards. This 3D motion graphic pairs atmospheric smoke with a dramatic, destructive impact to spotlight your brand with epic intensity. Perfect for intros or outros on YouTube, social posts, and presentations, it features a clean centered layout, bold contrast, and space for a brief tagline. Swap in your logo, adjust colors, and you’re ready to publish a striking reveal that instantly commands attention.