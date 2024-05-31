Broken Glass Logo Intro - Vertical

16 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Shatter expectations and barriers with your brand's entrance, using our 'Broken Glass Logo Intro' template. This cinematic reveal with its highly visual wall-breaking animation offers an unforgettable impression on any display. Make your mark by adding your logo, tagline, and brand colors in just a few clicks, and you're set with a reveal that speaks volumes. Perfect for YouTube, presentations, or any multimedia project needing that extra impact.
