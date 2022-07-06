Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Broken Logo - Main - Poster image

Broken Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
3D motion graphics
Grunge
1.4Kexports
rating
Make an immediate impact with a cinematic logo animation that smashes into a concrete wall, sending cracks and dust across the frame. This grunge-styled 3D reveal features zoom-burst motion, shockwave energy and camera shake for maximum intensity. A centered layout keeps branding front and center, with space for a tagline to complete the scene. Ideal for intros and outros across platforms, the dark duotone palette and textured surface add gritty realism. Easily customize colors, logo edges and tagline to match your brand, then export a bold, memorable ident that demands attention.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us