Broken Logo

Make an immediate impact with a cinematic logo animation that smashes into a concrete wall, sending cracks and dust across the frame. This grunge-styled 3D reveal features zoom-burst motion, shockwave energy and camera shake for maximum intensity. A centered layout keeps branding front and center, with space for a tagline to complete the scene. Ideal for intros and outros across platforms, the dark duotone palette and textured surface add gritty realism. Easily customize colors, logo edges and tagline to match your brand, then export a bold, memorable ident that demands attention.