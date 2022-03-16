Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Car Drift Logo Intro - Version 2 NO CAR CRASH - Poster image

Car Drift Logo Intro

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 3 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Automotive
3D motion graphics
9.8Kexports
rating
Start and finish your videos with a cinematic car‑drift logo animation built for automotive brands and motorsport creators. A photoreal 3D car whips around your centered logo, kicking up smoke over gritty asphalt and carving dramatic tire rings. The look is dark, energetic, and unmistakably automotive. Easily customize the logo and tagline, fine‑tune accents, and use the built‑in music/SFX or swap your own. Delivered in multiple aspect ratios, this template doubles as a powerful intro or a punchy outro that leaves your branding in the spotlight.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Version 2 NO CAR CRASH
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Version 2 NO CAR CRASH
Version 1 WITH CAR CRASH
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Version 1 WITH CAR CRASH
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us