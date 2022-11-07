Christmas Gifts
00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
1.8Kexports
Unwrap holiday cheer with this festive Christmas intro. Torn gift-wrap reveals two messages and a final logo in a cozy, playful sequence. Snowflakes, sparkles and soft bokeh light leaks add warmth, while tactile paper textures and real hands create a handcrafted feel. Ideal for brand greetings, YouTube intros/outros, social posts and seasonal promos. Customize fonts, colors, text and logo to match your identity and share a charming, memorable holiday message.
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