Christmas Greeting - Square

Bring seasonal warmth to your brand with a cinematic 3D Christmas logo reveal. Evergreen branches frame a rustic wood backdrop as soft snow falls and festive string lights glow. Customize your logo and two short text lines to create a cozy intro, outro, or holiday greeting. With elegant depth-of-field, polished reflection sweeps, and a centered composition, this template sets a refined festive mood for social posts, ads, or broadcasts. No editing experience needed—just upload your logo, adjust colors and texts, and render a beautiful holiday animation in minutes.