Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Lights - Original - Poster image

Christmas Lights

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Outro
6.8Kexports
rating
Wrap your brand in holiday magic with a cozy 3D logo animation. This festive intro/outro places your logo on rustic wood, surrounded by twinkling string lights and subtle sparkles for a cinematic feel. Easily add a tagline, choose fonts, and fine-tune colors for background, highlights, and edges. Smooth, fluid motion and a dark yet vibrant palette make it ideal for seasonal promos, greetings, and channel branding. Designed for quick customization and reliable results across multiple aspect ratios, it turns any logo into a warm Christmas reveal ready to share.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us