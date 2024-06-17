en
Christmas Lights Greeting

8exports
13 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Add some festive flair to your brand this season with our Christmas Lights Greeting Reveal. Watch as your logo transforms into a mesmerizing holiday spectacle, sparkling with the joy of the season. Fully customizable, you can tweak fonts and colors to match your company's style. This ready-to-publish video is ideal for captivating your audience with the spirit of Christmas.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Haunted Intro Original theme video
Haunted Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
9
Enter a shadowy realm with our mysterious Haunted Intro template. Crafted to send shivers down your spine, this animation sets the stage for Halloween spooks, horror flicks, and thrilling tales. Seamlessly introduce your logo and tagline amidst the eerie ambiance, while customizing the colors to fit the mood. This blood-curdling video is ready to publish and perfect for captivating your audience with a chilling narrative.
Magical Christmas Night Original theme video
Magical Christmas Night
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
4
11
Witness the wonder of the season with our mesmerizing Christmas Reveal. Watch as a sleigh and reindeer traverse a starlit sky, sprinkling magic over a winter wonderland. Your logo and message appear as gifts of joy, perfect for capturing the holiday spirit. Tailor the colors and text to your brand and create an unforgettable introduction to your seasonal content.
Christmas Logo Original theme video
Christmas Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
6
3
9
Cozy atmosphere, pines, presents and a lovely reveal.
Christmas Bulb Greeting Original theme video
Christmas Bulb Greeting
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
6
Spread the joyous vibes with our 'Christmas Bulb Greeting' template. Transition into the holidays with your brand's logo and personalized message, unveiling in festive style. Ideal for social media, emails, or presentations, this versatile template transforms your heartfelt wishes into a full-screen wonder, offering an immersive experience with full customization of text, fonts, and colors.
Holiday Greetings Original theme video
Holiday Greetings
Edit
By themediastock
10s
7
3
10
Step into the holiday shine with the Holiday Greetings template that spells out your message in beautiful reflective text against a play of magical particles. The customizable elements such as video, images, and colors allow you to convey your greetings in a festive spectacle.
Christmas Cheer Unveil Default theme video
Christmas Cheer Unveil
Edit
By Moysher
13s
9
3
15
Step into a winter wonderland where your brand takes center stage amidst a snowy forest scene. Our Christmas Cheer Unveil template transcends the ordinary, guiding viewers through a frosted path to uncover your logo, all wrapped in the spirit of Christmas. Perfect as a seasonal greeting or company intro, with customization options for your tagline, fonts, and colors, this video is your canvas for holiday magic.
Holiday Card Original theme video
Holiday Card
Edit
By koma
9s
4
3
8
Perfect way to send your wishes in the name of the entire brand.
Christmas Lights Original theme video
Christmas Lights
Edit
By AuroraMediaLab
7s
4
2
15
Welcome the holiday season with a dazzling display of lights in our Christmas Lights template. Watch as each bulb flickers to life, gracefully forming a tree shape and bringing your logo center stage with a sophisticated reflection. Customize with your brand's logo and colors to create a polished, ready-to-publish video that shines across all social platforms.
