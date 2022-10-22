Christmas Lights Sale - Vertical

Deliver festive cheer and drive sales with a vertical Christmas story built around bold motion titles, glowing string lights, and a rustic wood backdrop. This cozy, photorealistic design is perfect for seasonal promos, greetings, and store announcements. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and update the sale label in seconds. Ideal for social stories and short vertical placements, the gentle twinkle and warm ambiance keep viewers focused on your message. Create a polished holiday post in minutes and stand out with a charming, shopping‑season ready look.