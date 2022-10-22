Christmas Ornament - Vertical

Bring warm holiday cheer to your audience with a cozy vertical greeting. This 3D scene features a hanging ornament framed by evergreen garlands, gentle snowfall, and a rustic wood backdrop. Customize headline, subtext, and footer, switch fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand or mood. Ideal for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok, and festive promos, this elegant Christmas and New Year greeting delivers a polished, seasonal look in seconds. Make it your own, export, and spread the joy across your channels.