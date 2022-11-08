Christmas Tree Branches

Bring holiday cheer to your brand with a cozy Christmas logo intro. Pine branches, hanging ornaments, and gentle snowfall frame your logo in a warm, wintery scene. Add two lines of greeting text and tailor colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, greetings, and social posts, this festive 3D animation pairs a wood backdrop with frosted accents for a classic seasonal look. Export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform and make your holiday message memorable in seconds.