Christmas Tree Visualizer - Square

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Square
Atmospherics
Winter
Tree
Sky
Nature
Christmas
Holidays
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Christmas Tree Visualizer - Square - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
14exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
1font
Spread the holiday cheer with a visual treat that dances to your music! Our festive Christmas Tree Visualizer places your track beside a twinkling Christmas tree under a moonlit winter sky. It's not just visuals; it's an emotion wrapped in snowflakes, reacting to every beat. Customize with your logo and brand colors to create the ultimate Christmas promo or a heartwarming end-of-year playlist video.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (2)
