Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Wishes - Square - Original - Poster image

Christmas Wishes - Square

00:29 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Festive
Title sequence
3D motion graphics
245exports
rating
Share the spirit of the season with a cinematic Christmas greeting that blends 3D realism, cozy snowfall, and glowing bokeh lights. This versatile template presents three headline moments followed by a tasteful logo reveal and tagline—ideal as a greeting card, intro, or outro. Customize text, colors, and branding to match your style. With elegant motion, photorealistic wood and pine textures, and a festive winter atmosphere, it’s perfect for brands, creators, and holiday campaigns across any aspect ratio.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us