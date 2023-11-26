Christmas Wishes - Square

Share the spirit of the season with a cinematic Christmas greeting that blends 3D realism, cozy snowfall, and glowing bokeh lights. This versatile template presents three headline moments followed by a tasteful logo reveal and tagline—ideal as a greeting card, intro, or outro. Customize text, colors, and branding to match your style. With elegant motion, photorealistic wood and pine textures, and a festive winter atmosphere, it’s perfect for brands, creators, and holiday campaigns across any aspect ratio.