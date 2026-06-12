Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Circle of Watchers - Original - Poster image

Circle of Watchers

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Audio reactive
Energy field
16exports
rating
Transform your track into a cinematic experience with this circular audio visualizer. A glowing ring pulses to your music while silhouetted figures frame a moody, atmospheric forest scene. The spectrum is fully audio‑reactive, delivering hypnotic movement on every beat. Customize colors, spectrum style and ambient intensity to match your brand or release. Optionally showcase cover art and fine‑tune motion for subtle or bold impact. Ideal for music releases, YouTube uploads, streaming backdrops and social teasers, this template turns any song into a gripping visual journey.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us