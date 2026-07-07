Circle of Watchers - Square

Bring your track to life with a dark, atmospheric music visualizer built around a glowing circular spectrum. Silhouettes surround a luminous portal as audio‑reactive motion, light beams and particles pulse to your beat. Personalize colors, fonts and display options, including cover art, while the visualizer adapts to your full song length. Ideal for teasers, uploads and looping posts, this square format puts your music front and center with an eerie, cinematic vibe. Drop in your audio, tweak the spectrum style, and export a hypnotic, high‑impact visual for any genre.