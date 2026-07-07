Circle of Watchers - Vertical

Turn your track into a haunting, audio‑reactive experience. This vertical music visualizer features a glowing circular spectrum framed by enigmatic silhouettes and a misty forest ambiance. The scene pulses to your music with customizable spectrum styles, reactive particles, glow, and typography. Add your song, tweak frequency ranges, and choose to display cover art in square or round form. Designed for artists, labels, and creators seeking a cinematic, dark, and mysterious vibe, it’s ideal for teasers, story posts, and full releases. Make your sound unforgettable with immersive visuals that move with every beat.