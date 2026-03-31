City of Shadows

Bring your music to life with a cinematic, audio‑reactive visualizer set over a rain‑soaked city skyline. A mysterious caped silhouette, turbulent storm clouds, and striking lightning pulses respond to your track in real time. Customize logo and text, fine‑tune spectrum and reactors, and let glow, rain, and light intensity move with the beat. Perfect for singles, livestreams, channel branding, or album drops, this noir‑toned design delivers dramatic atmosphere and unforgettable mood for any genre.