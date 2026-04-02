Youtube intro for cooking channel
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City of Shadows - Post - Original - Poster image

City of Shadows - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Cinematic
Noir
Rain
Music
8exports
rating
Set your track against a moody, rain‑soaked skyline with a striking sky beacon and a solitary caped silhouette. This cinematic, noir music visualizer reacts to your audio with pulsing spectrum bars, lightning flashes and subtle scaling, creating a tense, atmospheric backdrop. Add your logo and headline, choose spectrum styles, and fine‑tune glow, intensity and color for a signature look. Perfect for artist drops, dark synths, trap, ambient or cinematic scores, this portrait visual packs dramatic storytelling into a powerful, audio‑reactive post.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us