City of Shadows - Square

Bring your music to life with a cinematic, storm‑soaked visualizer. A brooding silhouette overlooks a rain‑drenched city as lightning ignites the sky, all reacting to your audio. Customize logo and text, choose spectrum styling, and fine‑tune beats, bands and glow for the perfect vibe. Ideal for singles, teasers and posts, this atmospheric design delivers a powerful, mysterious look that suits electronic, hip‑hop, rock, ambient and more. Publish square visuals that command attention and elevate your sound with striking storm clouds, electric flashes and moody depth.