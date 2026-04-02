City of Shadows - Vertical

Set your track against a stormy, cinematic skyline. This vertical music visualizer combines a moody noir city, rain, and audio‑reactive lightning with a central silhouette for dramatic impact. Choose spectrum styles, fine‑tune frequency response, and sync intensity to the beat. Customize text, logo, fonts, and colors to match your brand or release. Perfect for singles, teasers, and stream backgrounds where atmosphere matters, it adapts to your music length and keeps viewers immersed from first note to last.