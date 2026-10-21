Coastal Pulse

Set your track against a cinematic seascape with a towering lighthouse, drifting rain and mist, and tasteful lens flares. This audio‑reactive music visualizer features a luminous spectrum—often forming a circular waveform—paired with elegant typography and filmic letterbox bars. Motion remains smooth and moody, keeping the spotlight on your sound while adding depth and atmosphere. Customize colors, titles and spectrum styling, and let the duration follow your full track. Ideal for singles, background visuals, and channel uploads across genres, this refined design delivers polished storytelling and an evocative coastal vibe that enhances every beat.