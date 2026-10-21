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The Lighthouse - Original - Poster image

Coastal Pulse

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Cinematic
Atmospheric
Letterbox bars
7exports
rating
Set your track against a cinematic seascape with a towering lighthouse, drifting rain and mist, and tasteful lens flares. This audio‑reactive music visualizer features a luminous spectrum—often forming a circular waveform—paired with elegant typography and filmic letterbox bars. Motion remains smooth and moody, keeping the spotlight on your sound while adding depth and atmosphere. Customize colors, titles and spectrum styling, and let the duration follow your full track. Ideal for singles, background visuals, and channel uploads across genres, this refined design delivers polished storytelling and an evocative coastal vibe that enhances every beat.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us