Cobwebs
00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 font · 2 audios
2.2Kexports
Make an unforgettable entrance with a chilling logo animation spun from dense spiderwebs. A realistic spider creeps across the frame to unveil your mark in a dark, monochrome scene. This suspenseful, atmospheric design is perfect for Halloween branding, horror channels, trailers, and spooky promos. Use it as an intro or outro to add a gritty, grunge edge to your content. Customize the logo and colors to match your brand, and let the tense pacing and moody details hook your audience from the first frame.
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