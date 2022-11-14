Color Explosions Reveal

Make a striking first impression with a vibrant logo reveal powered by bold paint splashes and lively particle motion. This template is perfect for intros and outros, showcasing your brand mark with a centered layout and a clean tagline below. Easily customize the color palette, background, and typography to match your branding. The fluid, energetic transitions build to a crisp logo hold, ideal for video openers, social content, and promos. Deliver a memorable identity hit in seconds—simple to set up, high-impact on screen, and versatile across multiple aspect ratios.