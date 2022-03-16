Colorful Line Logo Reveal
00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.2Kexports
Make your brand pop with a vivid neon line logo reveal. Glowing strokes trace your mark with smooth write-on animation, color cycling, and polished highlight sweeps over a dark, minimal backdrop. This energetic logo animation is perfect for intros, outros, and stand-alone brand idents. Easily customize colors, fonts, and tagline to match your identity and deploy across platforms. Deliver a clean, futuristic look that grabs attention and leaves a premium impression in seconds.
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