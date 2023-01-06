Colorful Reveal

Give your brand a gritty, cinematic entrance with a bold grunge paint logo reveal. Ink splatters, textured overlays, and a reflective 3D metallic logo create an energetic, suspenseful build that lands on a clean central mark and tagline. Customize paint colors, fonts, and background media to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros across social content, promos, and channel idents. The centered layout, paint reveal transitions, and subtle camera drift keep focus on your logo while delivering professional impact in seconds.