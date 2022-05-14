Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Constellation Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Constellation Logo Reveal

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Constellation
Outro
Cinematic
2.4Kexports
rating
Transform your brand into a constellation with a cinematic, space‑themed logo reveal. Stars assemble into your mark as glowing lines connect nodes across a rich, dark starfield. Tailor the look with your own fonts and colors, and add a short tagline to complete the scene. Perfect as an intro or outro across platforms and aspect ratios, this minimal yet impactful design delivers a refined, futuristic aesthetic that stands out in any feed or video timeline.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us