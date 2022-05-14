Constellation Logo Reveal
00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.4Kexports
Transform your brand into a constellation with a cinematic, space‑themed logo reveal. Stars assemble into your mark as glowing lines connect nodes across a rich, dark starfield. Tailor the look with your own fonts and colors, and add a short tagline to complete the scene. Perfect as an intro or outro across platforms and aspect ratios, this minimal yet impactful design delivers a refined, futuristic aesthetic that stands out in any feed or video timeline.
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