Craft World

Bring your brand into a block-built world with a powerful logo reveal. A central cube shatters into voxel debris to unveil your logo, then settles into a bold 3D title. Designed for gaming channels and creators, this 3D motion graphics template blends physics-driven fragments, geometric styling, and earthy colors. Personalize the background, adjust colors and depth, add your audio, and export a striking intro or outro that feels right at home in a crafted, voxel environment. Fast to edit and memorable on screen, it’s an ideal choice for servers, clans, creators, and indie game teams.