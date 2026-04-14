Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Craft World - Original - Poster image

Craft World

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Gaming
14exports
rating
Bring your brand into a block-built world with a powerful logo reveal. A central cube shatters into voxel debris to unveil your logo, then settles into a bold 3D title. Designed for gaming channels and creators, this 3D motion graphics template blends physics-driven fragments, geometric styling, and earthy colors. Personalize the background, adjust colors and depth, add your audio, and export a striking intro or outro that feels right at home in a crafted, voxel environment. Fast to edit and memorable on screen, it’s an ideal choice for servers, clans, creators, and indie game teams.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Partnership Cube Earth Unveil
By milinkovic
Edit
00:14
Partnership Cube Earth Unveil Original Theme theme video
Bullet Reveal
By d3luxxxe
Edit
4K
00:14
Bullet Reveal Original theme video
Heavy Hit
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:08
Heavy Hit Original theme video
Rock Destruction Reveal
By alex.tantsura
Edit
00:13
Rock Destruction Reveal Original theme video
Action Title Pro Logo
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Action Title Pro Logo Origina theme video
Dynamic Cube Reveal
By milinkovic
Edit
00:08
Dynamic Cube Reveal Original theme video
Earthquake Brand Surge
By rajpakhare
Edit
00:10
Earthquake Brand Surge Original theme video
Slash Reveal
By rajpakhare
Edit
00:11
Slash Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us