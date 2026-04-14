Craft World - Post

Bring your brand to life with a punchy voxel logo animation built for gaming. An arrow strike shatters a stone block to reveal your logo, while 3D extruded text settles beneath for a bold finishing touch. Perfect for intros and outros, this 3D motion graphics design blends energetic impact, physics-driven debris, and earth‑tone style. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, depth, and background to match your identity. Ideal for gaming channels, servers, and social posts seeking a craft-inspired, blocky look with maximum recognition.