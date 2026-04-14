Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Craft World - Square - Original - Poster image

Craft World - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Shatter
Gaming
7exports
rating
Bring your brand into a voxel craft world with a powerful 3D logo reveal. A bow looms in, tension builds, and a physics-driven shatter exposes your logo before a chunky, extruded title assembles below. Ideal for gaming intros and outros, this template blends 3D motion graphics, voxel styling, and high‑impact hits. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and audio to match your channel or project. Designed for square formats, it’s a perfect fit for creators, streamers, and indie studios who want a playful yet polished identity moment.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us