Craft World - Square

Bring your brand into a voxel craft world with a powerful 3D logo reveal. A bow looms in, tension builds, and a physics-driven shatter exposes your logo before a chunky, extruded title assembles below. Ideal for gaming intros and outros, this template blends 3D motion graphics, voxel styling, and high‑impact hits. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and audio to match your channel or project. Designed for square formats, it’s a perfect fit for creators, streamers, and indie studios who want a playful yet polished identity moment.