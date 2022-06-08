Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creepy Balloon Intro - Logo Version Red Balloon - Poster image

Creepy Balloon Intro

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Outro
Halloween
1.7Kexports
rating
Set a terrifying tone in seconds with a cinematic horror logo reveal. A red balloon drifts ominously in a grim concrete room before a blood-like splash unveils your logo or title. The look blends grunge textures, atmospheric lighting, and a dramatic reflection sweep for maximum impact. Ideal for Halloween intros, trailers, and spooky brand stings. Customize colors, fonts, and tagline to fit your channel or event, then export in multiple formats for any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us