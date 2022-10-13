Creepy Halloween Jack-o-lantern

Set a chilling tone with a horror‑themed logo animation built for Halloween. This atmospheric 3D scene features a carved pumpkin, a bloodied knife and gritty textures, wrapped in dark cinematic lighting, film grain and vignette for a truly grunge aesthetic. Ideal for intros or outros, it includes editable logo and tagline fields, flexible colors and fonts, and responsive layouts across multiple aspect ratios. Create a suspenseful opener for your seasonal content, haunted events, spooky promos, streams or YouTube videos in seconds.