Creepy House Text Intro

Summon Halloween chills with a found-footage horror title. A haunted room, camcorder viewfinder, glitch noise and blood-stained wall set a gripping mood while your headline takes center stage. Perfect for intros, teasers and motion titles on social or YouTube. Customize the text, choose your font and fine-tune ambient color to match your brand. Cinematic lighting, grunge textures and eerie atmosphere make it ideal for horror, thriller or true‑crime content. Deliver a suspenseful opener in seconds and hook your audience from the first frame.