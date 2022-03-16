Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Creepy House Text Intro - Default - Poster image

Creepy House Text Intro

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Horror
Intro
Halloween
Motion title
Viewfinder
3.1Kexports
rating
Summon Halloween chills with a found-footage horror title. A haunted room, camcorder viewfinder, glitch noise and blood-stained wall set a gripping mood while your headline takes center stage. Perfect for intros, teasers and motion titles on social or YouTube. Customize the text, choose your font and fine-tune ambient color to match your brand. Cinematic lighting, grunge textures and eerie atmosphere make it ideal for horror, thriller or true‑crime content. Deliver a suspenseful opener in seconds and hook your audience from the first frame.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us