Set the tone for your next release with a dark cinematic trailer built for suspense. This template pairs gritty concrete textures, rain-streaked ambience, and bold 3D extruded titles with moody fades for maximum tension. Ideal for film and series promos, teasers, or opening title sequences, it supports quick partner logo callouts and brief media flashes to intensify the atmosphere. Easily tailor colors and edges, toggle monochrome media, and refine the look to match your brand. Deliver a gripping, horror-leaning promo that feels polished, professional, and unforgettable.