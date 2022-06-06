Dark Ghosts Visualizer - Square

Summon a chilling, Halloween-ready mood for your music with a dark, ghost-filled visualizer. A central artwork frame and artist text sit above an audio‑reactive spectrum, while fog drifts and a flickering flame casts eerie light. The animation responds to beats and frequencies for a living, cinematic feel. Easily tailor colors and intensity to match your sound, swap in your own cover art and details, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Perfect for spooky singles, ambient scores, horror soundscapes, DJ sets, and eerie podcasts that need a spectral vibe.