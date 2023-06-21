Bring your brand to life with a cinematic logo reveal forged in rain and shadow. This atmospheric design features luminous edge glow, a sweeping scan effect, and textured rainfall for a moody, high-impact finish. Perfect for intros, outros, or standalone identity moments, it balances modern digital accents with a dramatic, metallic look. Easily customize your logo and tagline and export across multiple aspect ratios for any platform. If you need a dark, immersive, and polished logo animation that leaves a lasting impression, this template delivers.